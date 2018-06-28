Man shot in arm in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a man was shot in the upper arm in the 1500 block of West Worley Street Saturday afternoon. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Columbia police Sgt. Jeff Rukstad said the victim was awake and alert but in pain. He said police planned to interview the victim at the hospital to try to obtain more information.

"He was in a lot of pain when we were trying to talk to him, so he hasn't given a whole lot of information yet," Rukstad said.

Officers said there are no suspects at this time and an investigation is ongoing. CPD said officers were not able to locate a crime scene where the shooting took place.

"We haven't found any witnesses who heard where it happened or heard where he came from," Rukstad said.

Rukstad said police recieved multiple 9-1-1 calls about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD or 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information.)