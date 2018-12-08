Man shot in early morning shooting

COLUMBIA- Boone County sheriff's department is investigating the shooting of a 40-year-old man early this morning 1/7/17 in the 700 block of Demaret Drive east of Columbia.

Deputies were contacted after the victim was taken to a local hospital by a family member.

Boone County sheriff department reported that a witness told deputies he heard gunshots then went outside where he found the victim wounded in his car. At this time the victim's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Boone County sheriff department as of now are looking for the suspect or suspects involved.