Man shot in Illinois suspected of fleeing to Missouri

ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who is suspected of fleeing to Missouri after officers shot him during a struggle in Illinois.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police identified the man as 34-year-old Todd Lockhart. Police officers in Alton, Illinois, tried to arrest him early Friday after a domestic disturbance call. Police confronted him while he was in a car in the street. They tried to arrest him and pull him from the vehicle, but he drove off.

Illinois State Police Lt. Mark Doiron says "several" Alton officers were dragged partially inside the vehicle. That's when officers shot at the man.

Doiron says Lockhart later called a relative and told him he had been hit. Doiron says Lockhart "needs to get to a hospital and get help."