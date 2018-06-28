Man shot in leg near Cape Girardeau apartments

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau.

Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said that the man was shot around 1:30 p.m. Friday and was found near an apartment complex parking lot. Glueck said that multiple shots were fired, but only one struck the man, who has not been identified.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.