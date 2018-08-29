Man Shot in Moberly

MOBERLY - University Hospital discharged an 18-year-old man after he was shot early Sunday morning in Moberly.

A little after midnight Moberly police arrived in the 800-block of West Coates Street after receiving several phone calls from people saying they heard gunshots.

Kathy Huett who lives in the neighborhood said this is what happened, "It happened at 12:28. Rounds went off. There was a big huge argument before that. Everybody got scared and ran, you know."

Huett said a car drove by shooting and that incidents like that are rare in her neighborhood.

Police say they later found a man at University Hospital with a bullet wound. When officers questioned the man he did not offer many details.

The man's injury wasn't life-threatening and he was later discharged from the hospital.

The Moberly Police Department is still investigating and ask anyone with details to call the Tips Hotline at 660-269-8477.