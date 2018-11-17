Man shot in Phelps County hunting accident

Saturday, November 17 2018
By: Mauricio Venegas, KOMU 8 DIgital Producer

PHELPS COUNTY - One man was airlifted to the hospital Saturday morning after he suffered "a large caliber gunshot wound to the lower abdomen," according to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

First responders got a call around 7:20 a.m. about a man with a gunshot wound on County Road 7360, the Facebook post said. The fire protection district described the situation as a hunting accident. 

A Phelps Air helicopter took the man to a trauma center, according to the post. 

