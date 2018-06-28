Man Shot in Salt Lake Area Police Dept. Lobby

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) - Police in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City say one of its officers shot a man who pulled a gun in the lobby of the police department.

Police Sgt. Jason Hauer says the man in his 20s or 30s entered the lobby Monday morning, acted suspicious and asked an officer to come out from behind a partition. Hauer says that when another officer came to help, the man pulled out a gun so that officer fired at him multiple times.

Hauer says he doesn't know if the suspect ever fired his gun.

The man's in a hospital, but his condition wasn't released.

Hauer says it happened a little before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The beleaguered police department has drawn attention after federal and local prosecutors dropped nearly 100 cases that came out of the department's drug unit. The now-disbanded narcotics unit is the subject of internal investigations and probes by the county attorney, U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI.

West Valley City's population is about 132,000.