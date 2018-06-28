Man shot, killed outside south St. Louis cafe

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating after a man was shot to death near a cafe on the city's south side.

KTVI-TV reports that the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at Rex's Cafe. Police believe the victim was shot during a robbery.

An investigation continues and no arrests have been made. The cafe was closed at the time of the crime.