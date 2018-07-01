Man Shot Leaving St. Louis Polish Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Two juveniles are in custody after a 46-year-old man was shot outside the Polish Heritage Center.

The shooting happened late Saturday. A security guard told police that two suspects fired shots into a crowd that was leaving the center after a birthday party.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police spotted two teenagers ages 15 and 16. They were captured after a short foot pursuit and turned over to juvenile authorities. Police recovered two handguns.

The condition of the victim is not known.