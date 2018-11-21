Man Shot on Ann Street Early Sunday Morning

COLUMBIA - A man is dead after shots were fired early Sunday near 500 N. Ann Street.

At around 3:12 a.m., officers responded to the call and found 25-year-old Brandon R. Coleman of Columbia shot.

Coleman was taken to University Hospital and later pronounced dead.

According to the Columbia Police Criminal Investigative Division, some type of disturbance happened prior to the shooting and they believe they have everyone involved in the incident for questioning.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.