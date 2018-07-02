Man shot on Interstate 70 in St. Louis dies

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A car passenger who was shot on Interstate 70 in St. Louis has died, days after the shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 26-year-old Kenneth Woods-Bey of Maryland Heights was riding in a car with three others about 4 a.m. Sunday. Someone pulled alongside and began shooting.

Woods-Bey was critically injured and died Wednesday at a hospital. He had been shot in the head.

The other passengers, all in their 20s, were not hurt.

Police have no description of the shooter or shooters.