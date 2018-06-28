Man shot on Saturday dies from injuries, two charged with tampering

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say the 20-year old male who was shot Saturday night in the 1500 block of Rolling Rock Drive has died.

Richard Ward, 20, was was taken to the hospital that night with life-threatening injuries after police found him.

Detectives arrested two men - Darren Carter and Deandre Winters - on Monday for allegedly tampering with a crime scene. Prosecutors charged Carter and Winters on Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence.

According to court documents, Winters called 911 to report the shooting, and told dispatchers Ward did not shoot himself. Winters allegedly changed his story later, telling police Ward did shoot himself.

A neighbor of Winters said he was not at his apartment when the shooting happened, but he talked to police when he got home.

"When we went over to ask and see if everything was okay and if the neighborhood was safe, they said 'yes' and that they couldn't give us more information," Chip Jacobsen said.

Winters reportedly further told police he told Carter to come to the house and remove the gun Winters found next to Ward. Carter did so, and also apparently took a backpack with a Mason jar inside. Carter's girlfriend told police Carter and Winters were known to keep marijuana in Mason jars.

Both Carter and Winters are MU students, and Winters was the victim's roommate. The University of Missouri said it does not have any information on a person by the name of Richard Ward, but his online obituary said he was an MU student at one point.

Columbia Police detectives are continuing to work on the case as a death investigation. Detectives are continuing to follow up with witnesses and any other leads that might lead to more information.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).