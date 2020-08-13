Error

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on
(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events - a move that does not effect major college football... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 6:10:00 PM CDT

Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
Safety upgrades prevent historic Columbia building from burning
COLUMBIA — The owner of one of Columbia's oldest buildings is glad he invested in fire sprinklers when he bought... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT

Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
Dylan Hair picks up where his brothers left off as Blair Oaks' quarterback
WARDSVILLE - For the eighth consecutive season, Blair Oaks will start a Hair brother at quarterback this fall. From... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 5:34:00 PM CDT

A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
A Brighter Tomorrow - Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
The American Psychiatric Association describes obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as "an anxiety disorder in which time people have recurring, unwanted thoughts,... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:04:00 PM CDT

Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
Boone County hits 1,500 COVID-19 cases
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County hit a new record of 1,500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is an increase... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 4:01:00 PM CDT

Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
Organizations attempt 'weeding out racism' for Black farmers
COLUMBIA — For 25 years, Chris Perry has worked as a sign language interpreter for deaf schools in Missouri and... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:45:00 PM CDT

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,267 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:41:00 PM CDT

CPS to add new learning plan for students
CPS to add new learning plan for students
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools will be implementing a new plan for middle and high school students. In an email... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT

Tiger Line to resume Wednesday with limited schedule
Tiger Line to resume Wednesday with limited schedule
COLUMBIA - As many MU students make their way back to campus for the fall semester, the Tiger Line shuttle... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 12:15:00 PM CDT

CPS working with local after school dates with concerns over later start date
CPS working with local after school dates with concerns over later start date
COLUMBIA - On Monday, Columbia public schools pushed back the start date of the 2020- 2021 school year till after... More >>
Thursday, August 13, 2020 10:18:00 AM CDT

Tutoring programs adjust after UM system temporarily stops standardizing testing
Tutoring programs adjust after UM system temporarily stops standardizing testing
COLUMBIA - Although standardized testing will not be a requirement for admission to the UM System this year, some local... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 7:02:00 PM CDT

CPS gives parents choice for upcoming school year
CPS gives parents choice for upcoming school year
COLUMBIA — After a Board of Education meeting earlier this week, Columbia Public Schools will still give families the choice... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 6:45:14 PM CDT

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. This... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT

CPD announces suspect arrested in Tuesday home invasion
CPD announces suspect arrested in Tuesday home invasion
COLUMBIA — Police have arrested 39-year old Justin Spence, of Columbia, in connection with a burglary that occurred early Tuesday... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 2:08:00 PM CDT

Boone County approves more than $2 million in CARES spending
Boone County approves more than $2 million in CARES spending
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commission approved $1.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money (CARES Act) for the health department... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 1:54:00 PM CDT

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,595 additional cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,595 additional cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:08:00 AM CDT

Precautionary boil advisory for south Columbia
Precautionary boil advisory for south Columbia
COLUMBIA - Water supply district number 1 is under a precautionary boil advisory because of low water pressure. There... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 11:04:04 AM CDT

5 ways businesses can prevent a costly mental health crisis
5 ways businesses can prevent a costly mental health crisis
Editor's note: This op-ed is a collaboration between the mental health doctors in the United States from the National Network... More >>
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 9:39:57 AM CDT
