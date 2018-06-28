Man shot riding bike

JEFFERSON CITY - Police said Friday that a man was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound to his left hand while riding his bicycle Thursday evening.

The victim, a 50-year-old Jefferson City resident, said he was riding his bike down the 800 block of Adams Street when he heard a shot and felt pain in his hand. After the shot, he alerted a female resident nearby who then called 911, concerned for her own safety.

The victim stated that, following the gunshot, he rode his bike to a convenience store to ask for help, which was refused. He then states he went to a local pub to get in touch with a friend who then drove him to the Capitol Region Medical Center.

Capitol Region decided to tranfer the man to University Hospital in Columbia.

The victim had no information on a suspect, and could not identify any potential perpetrator, according to police.

The Jefferson City Police Department is currently investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact the department or the Jefferson City Area Crimestoppers at 659 - TIPS.