Man Shot to Death in Sedalia Apartment

SEDALIA (AP) -- A Sedalia man is charged with second-degree murder after he turned himself in to police in another man's shooting death.

Sedalia police say 39-year-old William Saunders was found dead Monday night after the suspect's son found the body at his grandmother's house and called to report that he was dead.

Court documents say 48-year-old Walter Staten was charged Tuesday after he went to the Pettis County Jail and told the desk officer that he was there to turn himself in for murder.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that a probable cause statement says Staten told detectives he had been involved in an altercation, but declined to talk more until he had an attorney.

Staten is being held on a $1 million bond.