Man Shot to Death in St. Louis Restaurant

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police are searching for suspects who shot and killed a man inside a north St. Louis restaurant.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon. Police did not disclose the name of the restaurant, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Authorities say 22-year-old Cedrick Franklin was killed. He was shot several times in legs, arms and upper body.

Witnesses told authorities they saw two young men running from the restaurant, then getting into a black Cadillac Escalade.