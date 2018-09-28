Man shot twice near Kennesaw Ridge Road
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a shooting on Kennesaw Ridge Road early Friday morning.
Columbia Police were called to Spencer's Crest complex off Kennesaw Ridge Road around 4 a.m. for multiple reports of gunshots.
The victim was shot twice while trying to confront people trying to break into his car. He was transported to University Hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
Columbia Police Forensics Team has found bullet casings on the scene and is continuing to investigate.
This story is ongoing and will be updated by KOMU 8 as more information becomes available.
