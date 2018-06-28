Man sitting, unconscious, along train track killed

By: The Associated Press

WRIGHT CITY (AP) - An eastern Missouri man died Sunday after being struck by a train.

Authorities said 30-year-old Eric Korte of Wright City was unconscious while sitting next to Norfolk Southern tracks late Sunday night. A westbound Union Pacific engine struck his hand, causing Korte to sit up. He was then he was struck by the second train car.

The Warren County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.