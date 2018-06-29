Man Sneaks in Car, Robs Woman at Gas Station

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are searching for a suspect accused of sneaking into a car at a gas station, robbing a woman and briefly holding her captive.

KMOV-TV reports that the victim told police she was getting gas Monday night and stepped away from the pump. When she got back into the car, a man was in the backseat, put a gun to her head and demanded her purse, cell phone and keys. He reportedly hit her in the head with a gun before eventually letting her go.

The suspect stole the car but crashed a short time later.

Police told the victim that the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.