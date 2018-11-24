Man, Son Reported Missing in Meramec River

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Crews have searched the Meramec River in St. Louis County for a father and his son who were reported missing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a police helicopter and rescue boats searched the river and others searched nearby for hours Tuesday after 36-year-old Mike Hill and his 16-year-old son David Hill were reported missing. They're from Beach Park, Ill.

Police say the search was called off for the night late Tuesday.

A woman called St. Louis County police Tuesday to say she had last seen her husband and his son about two hours before at a parking lot near the river at Pacific Palisades. The woman said the pair were getting their fishing gear together.

Police say there was no sign of the father and son or their gear.