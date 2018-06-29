Man Sought in Cape Girardeau Shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting.

Officers, including a SWAT team, surrounded a home Wednesday morning in the search for 29-year-old Tommy Joe Davis III. Davis was not in the home and was still at large Wednesday afternoon, but was charged with first-degree assault.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday at another home.

The Southeast Missourian reports that just before 10:30 a.m., police sent a bomb-squad robot into the house where Davis was thought to be inside. Two young men were brought out, but their relationship to the shooting wasn't immediately known.

The victim in the shooting is hospitalized in serious condition with a stomach wound.