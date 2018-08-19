Man Sought in Maryland Heights Fire

MARYLAND HEIGHTS - Arson investigators are looking for a man believed to have set a fire early today in the St. Louis suburb of Maryland Heights. The fire started around 3:30 at Bob's Transmission Shop. A newspaper delivery man noticed the fire and saw someone leaving the building. Investigators say they found a jug filled with a flammable liquid inside. Firefighters were able to quickly put out two small fires inside the business. No one was hurt.