Man Spared Prison in Traffic Death Gets 9 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man who initially avoided prison after a fatal accident involving alcohol has been sentenced to nine years behind bars after injuring an 11-year-old girl in a second wreck eight months later.

Twenty-six-year-old Vincent Lamar Thompson Jr. had been on probation for a June 2011 wreck in which 21-year-old passenger Demetrius Miller died. Police say Thompson was driving 94 miles per hour in a 25 miles-per-hour zone while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Thompson's probation in that case was revoked after he was convicted for leaving the scene of a second accident.

He was sentenced to five years for hitting the girl and another four years after his probation was revoked for the earlier case.