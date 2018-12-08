Man stabbed in Kansas City dies from his injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Kansas City stabbing victim has died from his injuries.
The Kansas City Star reports that a taxi driver found the injured victim early Wednesday and called police. The man died shortly after being transported to a hospital.
Police didn't immediately have any information about a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
