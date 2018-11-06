Man Stabbed to Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A man was chased down and stabbed to death in an argument over money, and police believe the assailant is a boy about 14 years old. No arrests have been made. The victim has not been identified. Police said he is a black man 30 to 40 years old. The incident happened early Thursday morning. A witness told police the teenager and the victim were arguing over money when the man tried to run away and jumped a fence onto the property of St. Theresa and Bridget Catholic Church. The teen chased the man down. Police say the man suffered several puncture wounds. He was taken to Saint Louis University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.