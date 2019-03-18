Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel.
The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to a Days Inn on East Linwood Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday. A man in his mid-40s had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Police have not released any information about a suspect. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing. Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a room on the hotel's second floor.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Carl DeBrodie's family continues to call for justice two years after their loved one's death. On... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least... More >>
in
CENTRALIA - The Lady Panthers Softball Team slid into success at the end of the season with some off-field accolades.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri state capitol is going to be a lot quieter this week with lawmakers' spring break... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will soon turn 200 years old, and county commissioners are working on a way to... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Improvement District is offering a grant incentive to downtown restaurants that would eliminate messy grease bins... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co. This... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A family is forced to move on after a fire destroyed their home of 32 years Saturday... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel. The Kansas... More >>
in
ST. JOSEPH (AP) - As rivers and creeks in flooded eastern Nebraska and western Iowa crest Saturday, officials have begun... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced this week for the kidnapping and torture of a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Washington University student is suing after he was kicked out of the private St.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department increased its presence in Columbia and surrounding areas for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. CPD... More >>
in
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A home near Centralia was destroyed by fire late Saturday night. The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who's introduced measures that would force adults to own handguns and young... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - A Sunrise Beach restaurant became fully engulfed with flames just as crews were trying to get in... More >>
in