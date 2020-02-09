Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been hit and killed by a vehicle.

Television station KYTV reports the crash happened Friday night on Highway 65 several miles north of Springfield. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Timothy Williams, of Springfield, was standing next to another vehicle on the side of the highway when he was hit. The patrol said the driver of the vehicle that hit Williams was 27-year-old Christopher Rice. The patrol has not announced any charges in the case.

This is a developing story.