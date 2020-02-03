Man Stealing Donation Jars From KC-Area Stores
LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - Authorities in the Kansas City region are looking for a man who is stealing donation jars intended for the Children's Miracle Network.
Lee's Summit police say the suspect is a white man in his late 40s who is wearing an Olathe East Hawks hooded sweatshirt in videos of recent thefts. He drives a four-door, dark colored Saturn with no license plates.
The man has stolen a total of six donation jars from businesses in Excelsior Springs and Lee's Summit in Missouri and in Leavenworth, Kan. The jars are about 4 feet tall and can contain up to $6,000.
The money is used to help provide medical care for children.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee's Summit Police Department's TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Members of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus met Monday morning at the Capitol. The group held a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will take up short-term rentals at its Monday meeting after nearly three hours of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A normal Saturday night filled with laughs and dancing suddenly went south when Tershawn Kitchen was shot and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Cotton Exchange has been working non-stop since Super Bowl Sunday to make 13,000 Super Bowl shirts.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade. “The... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Democratic campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, dashed the ambitions of veteran... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - By 10 a.m. Sunday bars in downtown Columbia were already filled with Chiefs fans. It's the first... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - San Francisco 49ers coach Katie Sowers will make history as the first female coach at the Super Bowl... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— A Columbia man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, and police have arrested a suspect. Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Tiger Village Apartments at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning,... More >>
in
SEDALIA — Sunday services at First United Methodist Church celebrated a new facility after years without a second facility following... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- More than 100 Columbia residents are without power in South Columbia, according to the Columbia Power Outage map. A... More >>
in
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs superfan, KC Superman, is asking fans to help him get in to the Super Bowl. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of abortion rights opponents marched through the streets of Jefferson City to the Capitol rotunda Saturday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 1600 block of St.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Saturday marked the grand opening of the Jeanne and Rex Sinquefield Music Center at the University of Missouri.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has been recognized by the American College of Surgeons for exceptional surgical care, placing... More >>
in
MIAMI BEACH – Chiefs fans from Missouri were excited as they walked around the Miami Beach Convention Center two days... More >>
in