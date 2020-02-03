Man Stealing Donation Jars From KC-Area Stores

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) - Authorities in the Kansas City region are looking for a man who is stealing donation jars intended for the Children's Miracle Network.

Lee's Summit police say the suspect is a white man in his late 40s who is wearing an Olathe East Hawks hooded sweatshirt in videos of recent thefts. He drives a four-door, dark colored Saturn with no license plates.

The man has stolen a total of six donation jars from businesses in Excelsior Springs and Lee's Summit in Missouri and in Leavenworth, Kan. The jars are about 4 feet tall and can contain up to $6,000.

The money is used to help provide medical care for children.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee's Summit Police Department's TIPS Hotline at 816-969-1752.