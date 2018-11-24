Man steals alligators from pet store

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man is facing theft charges after authorities say he stole two live alligators from a pet store by stuffing them into his shorts pocket.

KMOV-TV reports 20-year-old Melvin Davis is charged with felony theft. Authorities say the incident occurred in July at a south St. Louis County pet store.

The owner of Exotic Amphibian and Reptile Center says security video footage shows Davis putting the reptiles into a cargo shorts pocket. The owner says the animals haven't been returned.

It wasn't immediately clear if Davis has been arrested or if he has an attorney.

