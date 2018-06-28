Man steals tow truck to claim impounded cars

By: The Associated Press

PACIFIC (AP) - A 51-year-old Pacific man is charged with stealing a tow truck and leading police on a chase in an effort to reclaim two of his vehicles from an impound lot.

Timothy Zeman is accused of stealing a flatbed truck Sunday from Hyndrich Brothers Towing in Pacific and using it to claim his own cars from another lot.

Police say Zeman was chased by both Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers. He was arrested after driving into a bluff.

Zeman was charged with first-degree tampering and felony resisting arrest. Online court records don't list an attorney on his behalf.