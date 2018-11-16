Man Strikes Traffic Light in Jefferson City Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to an injury accident on Southwest Boulevard at approximately 4:04 a.m. Saturday. Jeffery Millens, 17, of Jefferson City was travelling westbound on US-54 when he took the Southwest Boulevard exit. Millens then attempted to turn right onto Southwest Boulevard when he failed to negotiate the curve.

Millens crossed the southbound lanes of Southwest Boulevard, ran off the left side of the road and struck a traffic light support column. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. According to an accident report from the Jefferson City Police Department, Millens sustained serious injuries.

Rescue workers transported Millens to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City and later transferred him to University Hospital in Columbia.