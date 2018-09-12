Man Struck And Killed by Freight Train in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE (AP) - A freight train has struck and killed a man as he walked on railroad tracks in the east-central Missouri town of Wentzville.

Norfolk Southern spokesman Robin Chapman says the train was headed from Knoxville, Tenn., west to Kansas City when the collision happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the victim was wearing earphones or ear buds and apparently didn't hear the train horn.

The name of the victim wasn't immediately released.