Man Struck by Two Cars Walking on Highway 63

ASHLAND - Southern Boone County firefighters and Ashland police officers shut down Southbound Highway 63 near the Ashland exit, after two cars hit a man walking across the highway. Crews received the call at 5:58 p.m.

According to firefighters, a vehicle pulled out of Liberty Lane onto Highway 63, and an oncoming truck braked to avoid the car. A car behind the pick up truck slammed into the back of it, pushing the truck into the median. The driver of the truck walked across Highway 63 to check on the other driver, and then went back to his truck to get his wallet.

On his way across the Highway, two cars struck him. A University Hopsital helicopter air lifted him to the hospital. A Southern Boone County firefighter said the driver is classified as a "Class One Trauma." Crews took one man in the other vehicle to University Hospital for back pain.

Crews opened the highway just before 7:00 p.m. There was no word as of 11 p.m. as to the driver's condition.