Man struck, killed trying to cross I-270 near St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

CREVE COEUR (AP) - A 31-year-old man is dead after being struck on Interstate 270 in St. Louis County.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened early Friday in Creve Coeur, forcing closure of northbound lanes. All lanes were open by morning rush hour.

It wasn't immediately clear why the man was trying to cross the interstate. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him was not hurt, and cooperated with police.