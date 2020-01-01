Man sues Fort Wood and employer over vaccine dispute

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Waynesville man is suing a Georgia company and Fort Leonard Wood, claiming he was fired over his religious objections to getting a vaccination. Todd Campbell filed a lawsuit in federal court in Springfield against the US Army base and the company that hired him, Nitelines USA. The lawsuit said Campbell was hired under a one-year contract in March 2006 to work as a pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood Hospital. Campbell said he was told to provide vaccination records. He argued he was exempt from vaccinations because of his religion, which he listed as Hebrew. Campbell said he was fired last July because of his religious beliefs. He is seeking more than $124,000 in damages for the remainder of his contract. The defendants had not filed a response as of Tuesday.