Man sues Southwest Airlines over landing at wrong airport

BRANSON (AP) — A Wisconsin man who was aboard a Southwest Airlines plane that landed at the wrong Missouri airport in 2014 is suing the airline.



Attorneys for Troy Haines say he suffered mental anguish and fear after the plane landed at a downtown airport in Branson, rather than the Branson Airport about 6 miles away.



The downtown airport's runway is shorter than Branson Airport's runway.

Haines attorney, Tom Kapstrom, says the 124 passengers on board experienced a rough landing, and the jet stopped 300 feet short of the end of the runway, which has a steep drop off.



The lawsuit says passengers were bounced around during the landing then had to remain in the smoke-filled cabin for two hours.



Southwest Airlines said in a statement it could not comment on pending litigation.