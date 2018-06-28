Man surrenders after standoff in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 19-year-old man is hospitalized for observation after a standoff with St. Louis police.

The standoff forced authorities to close busy Watson Road for a couple of hours Thursday afternoon.

It occurred at a four-family apartment building in south St. Louis. Police say the man was having a medical crisis, and had contacted relatives indicating that he would hurt himself and others. Family members contacted police and said there were guns inside the apartment.

A police tactical team tried to communicate with the man, who eventually surrendered. Police say he was alone in the apartment when he came out, though it wasn't immediately clear if others had been in other units of the building.