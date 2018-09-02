Man surrenders after standoff with police in O'Fallon
O'FALLON (AP) - A man who was engaged in a standoff with police and SWAT team members in O'Fallon, Missouri, has been arrested Sunday night after police used tear gas on the suspect.
O'Fallon Police Chief Roy Joachimstaler said authorities initially responded to a call about a domestic dispute. Authorities said the man had barricaded himself inside home's basement when they arrived.
According to police, a woman believed to be the suspect's girlfriend had minor injuries.
Police said they sent a police dog into the home, and then heard a muffled gunshot. Joachimstaler said the dog was eventually released, and seems to be fine.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatments of injuries inflicted by the dog.
