Man suspected of 5 killings pleads guilty to 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man suspected of at least five killings in Missouri and Arkansas has pleaded guilty to two more of them, admitting he strangled those St. Louis victims after doing drugs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 50-year-old Theodis Hill entered the pleas Thursday.

Hill admitted he killed 46-year-old Janice Mayhew in her apartment in 2008 and slayed 22-year-old Sierra Sullivan at a St. Louis hotel in 2009.

It was only after Hill began writing letters to authorities while serving prison time for killing a woman in 2006 that investigators linked him to the additional homicides. Authorities say the letters had details only the killer would have known.

In a March letter to a St. Louis judge, Hill blamed the killings on what he said was his mental illness.