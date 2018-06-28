Man suspected of three St. Louis robberies turns himself in

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man the FBI believes is responsible for at least three bank robberies this month in St. Louis has turned himself in after seeing his photo broadcast on the news.

Federal investigators dubbed him the "Scarf-Face Bandit" because he has been shown in surveillance photos with a scarf over part of his face.

The latest robbery was Thursday afternoon at a U.S. Bank branch in south St. Louis. The suspect approached a teller and handed them a note demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The same man is suspected of two other robberies, both at the same bank at Commerce Bank branch in south St. Louis on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Police have not released the man's name.