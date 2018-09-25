Man Sustains Injuries After Dump Truck Overturns

COLUMBIA - A dump truck overturned Monday on U.S. 63 near the Vandiver Drive exit, spilling asphalt alongside the road and sending the driver to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

Officials said a car and the truck were both traveling southbound on Highway 63 when the car attempted to switch from the left lane to the right lane and struck the dump truck. Police said the driver of the truck, in an attempt to avoid a collision, crossed over the median. His truck overturned on the right shoulder of the northbound lane.

Officials said the driver of the truck was transported to University Hospital immediately. Firefighters said the driver of the car refused treatment for he and his family, though a woman riding in the car told KOMU 8 News later she, the driver, and a four-month-old passenger were ar the hopsital to check for injuries. She also disputed police reports that the car hit the truck. She said the truck hit their car, causing the accident.