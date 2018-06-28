Man takes plea offer in Joplin killing of 71-year-old man

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man agreed to a plea deal in the beating and strangling death of a 71-year-old Joplin man.

Kristopher Smith, of Carl Junction, entered an Alford plea Monday to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of David McKibben. He was scheduled to go to trial in the case next week. The plea deal caps Smith's sentence at no more than 18 years.

The Joplin Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1KaYdNv ) Anthony Carter, of Joplin, pleaded guilty earlier to the same charge and is serving a 20-year sentence. Prosecutors believe Carter was the main assailant in McKibbin's death.

The two men told police they went to McKibben's home to collect money Smith believed McKibben owed him and a fight began when McKibben refused to pay.

Smith will be sentenced March 7.