Man Threatens Police with Pipe at Callaway Community Hospital

FULTON - Dominic Gines, 22, is being charged with five different counts including felony property damage and felony assault on law enforcement for threatening officers with a pipe at Callaway Community Hospital Wednesday.

Police said Gines was destroying property with a metal pipe and staff had locked themselves into an office when police arrived.

Gines was then transported to the Fulton State Hospital. Property damages are estimated to be up to $10,000.