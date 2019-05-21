Man thrown from boat, seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Kansas man is seriously injured after falling out of a boat at Lake of the Ozarks Sunday afternoon.
25-year-old Ross Harbert of Otlathe, Kansas, was operating a Yamaha watercraft in Five Finger Cove when he struck a series of waves and was thrown off the boat, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Incident Report.
As he fell, his leg was caught in the foot well and broke.
Harbert was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.
The watercraft was slightly damaged.
