Man to be sentenced for role in arson that killed teen son

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri man who authorities said schemed with this ex-wife to defraud insurers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars won't be sentenced until next month for his role in a 2001 blaze that killed the couple's teenage son.

Steven Kemper was set to be sentenced Wednesday in St. Louis, but a judge delayed his sentencing until June 8 at the defense's request.

Kemper pleaded guilty in 2013 to one felony count of aiding and abetting the use of fire to commit mail fraud.

Investigators said the fire at the family's Florissant home killed 15-year-old Zachariah Kemper after he became trapped in the basement. They said he shared the basement with his mother while her mother, Kemper and his lover lived upstairs. All of the adults escaped unharmed.