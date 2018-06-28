Man trashes post office, store, deputies say

HIGBEE - A man is in police custody after allegedly damaging property at a gas station and post office Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an alarm at a Casey's Store in Higbee around 2:13 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies said, they found the front door broken and a man inside damaging property with a large, iron pipe.

According to deputies, while they were arresting the man, he said he had also damaged the Higbee Post Office.

Deputies said they identified the man as 49-year-old Brian Sumpter of Higbee.

Authorities said, after securing Sumpter, they responded to the post office and found the glass from the front door broken and a large amount of damage done to the lobby of the post office.

Deputies said the damage appeared to have been done using the same iron pipe Sumpter was using at Casey's.

Officers said Sumpter was first taken to the hospital and treated for cuts on his feet where he had been walking barefoot on broken glass and then taken to the Randolph County Justice Center where he is being held on a $10,000 bond for burglary and property damage charges.