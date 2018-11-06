Man Tried for Second Time in Murder Case

JOPLIN (AP) - A man accused of a racially motivated killing is on trial a second time in Jasper County. Gary Black, was convicted in 1999 of the October 1998 stabbing death of 28-year-old Jason Johnson. Prosecutors allege the attack occurred after Black's then-girlfriend said Johnson brushed up against her at a convenience story. The St. Louis native was a student and football player at Missouri Southern. He died three days after being stabbed at a Joplin intersection. In November 2004, the Missouri Supreme Court ordered a new trial, finding black did not have adequate representation. Testimony began yesterday in the second trial. It's expected to take eight to ten days. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.