Man turns himself in after shooting woman outside Chesterfield nursing home

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - The man who shot his wife outside a nursing home in Chesterfield turned himself in. Police in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield were investigating Monday the shooting of a woman outside of the nursing home where she worked.

Police said a man fled after shooting and wounding his wife about 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Friendship Village. He turned himself in five hours later.

Investigators said the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting was not released.