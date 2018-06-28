Man Turns Hobby into Occupation

JEFFERSON CITY - Scott Glasgow tested remote controlled helicopters and shows no signs of getting tired of it.

To say Scott Glasgow loves his job is an understatement.



Glasgow can appreciate the technological advancements seen in remote controlled helicopters over the last eight years as well.



Unlike remote controlled airplanes, Glasgow likes that helicopters allow controllers to fly backwards and forwards, left to right, and are assembled mechanically verses being glued together like model airplanes.



Remote controlled helicopters vary in size depending on buyer preference and can range anywhere from $100 to more than $1,600.



