Man up for parole months after getting 5 years

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A man is being considered for parole months after receiving a five year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter and possessing drugs.

Nineteen-year-old Keith Buehler of Ste. Genevieve was sentenced in April after pleading guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say he was driving over the speed limit in June 2012 when he ran a stoplight and hit a car killing 75-year-old Raymond McLean and his wife, 70-year-old Carolyn McClean, of Festus.

The Missouri Department of Corrections says Buehler had a parole board hearing on Wednesday. It says the earliest Buehler can be released is November 2015.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it will take several weeks for the board to rule whether Buehler will be granted parole.